Lowland League: Hat-trick hero hailed by Bo'ness United No 2 Michael Gemmell
The ex-Falkirk and Stenhousemuir ace, 30, bagged all three of the BUs’ goals as they chalked up an opening day 3-0 win over Civil Service Strollers at home in the Scottish Lowland Football League.
On that Newtown Park win, Gemmell said: We could have had a couple more. We had two disallowed goals. We also had a couple of really good chances that on another day you maybe put one or two of them away.
"We had to play into a strong wind in the first half but I thought we played some nice stuff.
“We had a word at half-time about how we then had to change things a little in the second half and we did that. I wanted a braver performance and I got that.”
Assistant boss Gemmell added: “Tom deserves all the plaudits because he’s come back in really good condition.
"It’s the sharpest and fittest that I’ve seen him. And I think that means it’s not by luck or chance that he then takes that into Saturday and the new season.
"Tom’s been carrying his fine form in pre-season into the season now. I thought he was honestly unplayable today.”
Bo’ness were also in Lowland League action on Tuesday night, losing 1-0 away to ex-SPFL side Cowdenbeath.
In that match, Max Williamson’s first half strike was enough to separate the sides.
Next up for Stuart Hunter’s team is a trip to Ochilview tomorrow night to take on local rivals East Stirlingshire.