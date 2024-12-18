Lowland League: East Stirlingshire suffer second bruising home defeat as BU stay eighth

Nick Locke celebrates scoring for Broxburn against East Stirlingshire last Saturday (Pictures by Michael Gillen)

East Stirlingshire shipped six goals last Saturday afternoon as they ended a dreadful week with a 6-1 defeat at home to high-flying Broxburn Athletic.

The Falkirk side are now winless in four outings in all competitions after suffering a second Scottish Lowland Football League loss in just four days, slipping down to 13th in the table in the process.

After a tight first half that saw the visitors lead through Owen Wardell's low strike on 22 minutes, Pat Scullion’s Shire collapsed in the second half.

Nick Locke doubled Broxburn’s lead with a cracking effort five minutes after the break, and although Jamie Penker curled home to halve the deficit just before the hour mark, further goals from in-form Wardell, Greg Page and Darren Downie put the Albyn Park outfit on easy street.

14-12-2024. Picture Michael Gillen. FALKIRK. Falkirk Stadium. East Stirlingshire v Broxburn Athletic. Lowland League. 2024 - 2025. Goal East Stirlingshire, Jamie Penker 10.

Last Wednesday, East Stirlingshire were subject to another home bruising after losing 4-0 to Caley Braves.

In that Lowland League clash, it was a similar story with the Shire guilty of a shocking second half showing after a tight opening period.

Goals from John Guthrie, Reg McLaren, Greig Stewart and Lennon Walker sealed the three points for Rick Waddell’s team.

Elsewhere, Bo’ness United arrested a three-match losing streak after they battled back to pick up a point against the University of Stirling last Saturday at Forthbank.

Stuart Hunter’s side came from behind twice against the students with Ryan Porteous grabbing a brace.

The Newtown Park team suffered a 2-1 defeat the previous Tuesday at home, going down to Tranent Juniors late on despite taking the lead on the hour mark through Smart Osadolor.

They still sit eighth in the table but are five points behind Albion Rovers in seventh.

Bo’ness United return on Saturday, December 28 when they face local rivals Linlithgow Rose at home with kick-off at 3pm.

That is part of the festive double-headers in the Lowland League with the reverse fixture taking place the following weekend.

East Stirlingshire also have a weekend off before returning next Saturday with a trip to Fife to face ex-SPFL foes Cowdenbeath.