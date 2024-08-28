Lowland League: East Stirlingshire suffer again while BU's match postponed

Shire gaffer Pat Scullion gestures on the touchline (Photo: Alan Murray)

East Stirlingshire’s struggling start to the Scottish Lowland Football League campaign continued last Saturday afternoon as they slumped to a 3-1 defeat at Tranent Juniors.

First-half headed goals in East Lothian from Danny Handling and Euan Bauld saw the managerless hosts steam ahead, and despite a late goal back from Jamie Penker with six minutes to go, the Shire couldn’t get back into the match with Harry Girdwood sealing the three points for the TJs late on.

And that defeat leaves the Falkirk club sitting second bottom, above Broomhill on goal difference, having picked up one point so far from their opening six outings.

Scullion bolstered his squad before the match at Foresters Park, with defender Chris Inglis joining the club on loan from The Spartans having spent time on loan at The Falkirk Stadium last term.

He started Saturday’s match.

This weekend sees the Shire host the University of Stirling, with Chris Geddes’ side sitting mid-table.

It is quick turnaround after that with the team then making the short trip to Prestonfield next Tuesday evening to take on Linlithgow Rose.

Elsewhere, Bo’ness United faced the first call off of the this year’s Lowland League campaign with their trip to Broomhill on Sunday afternoon being postponed.

Despite the match at Dumbarton initially being on, a sodden pitch saw a late call off.

The BU, who sit in eleventh, take on Gretna 2008 this Saturday at Newtown Park.