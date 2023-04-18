Lowland League: East Stirlingshire outline why they voted against 'forced upon' B teams entry for third term

The Falkirk side, who currently sit in 16th place in 33 points after 35 games, are the first team this time around to publicly call out the plans, that were confirmed last night by the league’s governing body.

A vote took place asking clubs if they were in favour of B sides for another campaign, with the final outcome confirming that the likes of Celtic, Rangers and Hearts can play in the fifth tier once again despite the the first-ever inclusion of the colt teams being branded a “one season only” exercise.

"We can confirm that members have voted in favour of including B teams for season 2023/24,” a spokesperson for the league confirmed.

(Photo: Michael Gillen)

This comes just weeks after a proposal was mooted suggesting a new fifth tier Conference League would be set up including the B teams, still separate from the SPFL itself, if clubs did not vote in favour of re-admitting these sides into the Lowland League.

The plan suggested the new division would have both Lowland and Highland League clubs alongside the B teams to make up a ten-team division, with the B teams not be eligible for promotion to the SPFL.

A spokesperson for the Shire confirmed they voted no on Monday night, saying: "East Stirlingshire have have tonight, alongside other SLFL clubs, been asked to vote for the inclusion of B teams for season 2023/24.

"Together as a club we will be voting no. As we look to build a new era for East Stirlingshire we want the foundation to be built on integrity, support and to lead the way on sustainability.

"We as a club believe the proposed inclusion of B teams and the subsequent birth of a Conference League, which we feel is being forced upon us, is not in the best interest of Scottish football and only highlights and benefits the might of the big clubs at the expense of the smaller club.

"From small acorns grow great oak trees with which lower league football plays a huge part and should be given the opportunity of building a foundation to stand on their own merit for the future of Scottish football.

"What Scottish football requires is a properly constructed and ventilated pyramid structure that allows all clubs to find their competitive level.