Lowland League: East Stirlingshire defeat Cowdenbeath to continue impressive away form

East Stirlingshire manager Pat Scullion (Photo: Alan Murray)

The Shire, who picked up the three points in Fife thanks to Luke Rankin’s 15th goals of the league campaign and an own goal, are now up into 13th place after winning five out of their last six, with that one defeat coming against champions-elect East Kilbride.

"It was a difficult pitch and the wind was howling,” boss Pat Scullion said. “It was a great win and since the turn of the year we have really improved. Adding experience has helped us.

“We showed maturity in our performance. We didn’t over-play in the wrong areas and that was crucial for us. The first goal was quick thinking from us and it was brilliant finish from Luke Rankin.

"The second goal was one of them that we managed to keep alive from a corner kick and we got our reward for it. We have great spirit and we the guys’ tails are up now.”

The Shire now round off four consecutive away trips next Friday night when they take on Hearts B at Ainslie Park.

Meanwhile, in the East of Scotland First Division, Camelon Juniors lost 2-0 to Heriot-Watt University in Allan Moore’s first league match in charge. They still sit in third spot.

