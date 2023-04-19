Lowland League: East Stirlingshire chairman says 'no' vote was never in doubt, as he urges for change

Speaking to the Falkirk Herald after Monday night’s league vote on the inclusion of Celtic, Rangers and Hearts B for next term, which was passed 10-5 in favour of the move, he said: “We believe the proposed inclusion of B teams and the subsequent birth of a possible Conference League, which we feel is being forced upon us, is not in the best interest of Scottish football and only highlights and benefits the might of the big clubs at the expense of the smaller club.

“The fact you cannot win outright promotion from the league by the sweat of your own brow doesn’t sit right with me. By the same token, if you have a bad season then you deserve to be relegated. It shouldn’t be a closed shop.

"This league and the ones below us have clubs with real ambition and history who want to progress but at the moment there is nowhere really to go.

(Stadium photo: Michael Gillen)

“There is so much to shout about but there is a ceiling at the moment and it isn’t a fair system. Clubs should be able to find their level and promotion and relegation should be a given. There has to be integrity and a properly constructed and ventilated pyramid.”