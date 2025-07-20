East Stirlingshire manager Pat Scullion reviews Lowland League start, Ochilview move and new-look coaching team.

East Stirlingshire boss Pat Scullion says Ochilview Park already “feels like home” having returned to Stenhousemuir’s home ground for the new Scottish Lowland Football League campaign.

The Shire departed Falkirk this summer after agreeing to end their seven-year long groundsharing agreement with the Bairns ahead of their return to the Scottish Premiership. They now return to FK5 having previously been based at the home of the Warriors for a decade after leaving original home Firs Park back the summer of 2008.

And having now enjoyed a full pre-season at Ochilview, Scullion reckons that the stadium is a perfect fit for the club as they gear up for their league opener this weekend away to Clydebank.

Ochilview move makes sense for Shire

He said: “We actually played one game at Ochilview last season (2-2 draw, lost on penalties AET to East Kilbride in the SPFL Challenge Cup) and did well against a top EK team. The pitch is a little tighter and that may just suit us, who knows? We’ve been training there since the start of pre-season and the people at Stenny have been brilliant, top-class. They’ve been welcoming and they couldn’t have done enough for us. It feels like home. We have good availability at Ochilview to get the pitch and we have more space to work with. So far, it’s been great. The move allows the club to generate some more revenue too which is vital. I think it is a good move for us. The players have enjoyed the move too. Location-wise, it isn’t much difference from Grangemouth, the boys aren’t travelling any further.”

The Shire finished in the top-half last season after an impressive turnaround following a shocking start to the Lowland League campaign that saw the side sitting bottom of the table. They managed to finish above the likes of local rivals Bo’ness United and ex-SPFL foes Cowdenbeath in what represented a decent return.

Scullion says that he is targeting a better start this time around with a mouthwatering - and busy - opening schedule coming up. After a trip to Holm Park on the opening day, the Shire swiftly host Albion Rovers three days later on the Tuesday before playing three days later again when they take on Bo’ness United in another home clash.

Shire face busy start in Lowland League

“It is a busy start”, Scullion admitted. “The boys are looking good but it is a tough month. There is a lot of games to get through before you reach mid-August. It is important to get off to a decent start, we had a good two thirds of a campaign last year but our start really let us down. There has been some change over the summer but we are looking forward to it. Mark Leslie my assistant was a big part of what we do but he moved on to be part of Falkirk’s new academy set-up and we wish him well. Iain Ure our goalkeeping coach has stepped away but he is still helping out when he can. He will still be seen and around the club. Tam Graham my new assistant is someone I know very well and Matty Flynn is now part of the coaching team proper and he is a good link between us and the players. Sometimes having new ideas is a good thing just to freshen things up. Player-wise we’ve managed to sign some loan players permanently and we have a core of a group now which is great.”

He added: “It is a tough few games to start but everyone knows about the Lowland League - anyone can beat anyone. The opening match should be a great occasion. It will be a big crowd and I am looking forward to that.”

The Shire face newly-promoted West of Scotland Premier Division champions Clydebank this Saturday with kick-off 3pm at Holm Park.