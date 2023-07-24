Lowland League: East Stirlingshire boss Pat Scullion pleased with his side's showing despite defeat to Tranent

Two first-half goals were enough for Max Christie’s outfit to take the three points in Falkirk, despite a superb solo effort from Jack Hodge pulling a goal back just before the break.

“I think there were bits of the game that were good and bits that told a story of a new team still learning things and just coming out of pre-season,” Scullion said. “Parts of the performance need fine-tuned but that will happen in training and as we play more matches.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As the players get used to each other and as we get a full squad back from things like suspension and injury – I think you will see us get way better. I can’t fault the effort of the team, they have myself and the team everything.

East Stirlingshire boss Pat Scullion on the touchline against Tranent Juniors on Saturday, with both sides meeting on the opening day of the Lowland League (Pictures: Scott Louden)

“We showed some quality. The goal was good and we had a chance before that too that Gregor Fotheringham should have scored.

“Losing the first goal at that time was tough because the game was in the balance at that point. The second one was just an individual error, the goalkeeper has held his hand up for it and I can take that. The second half was tight and we saw two teams going at it. I think our goalkeeper had one real save.”

The boss believes the difference between the sides on the day was the experience and know-how within the TJs ranks, with the visitors boasting a host of Lowland League winners within their starting eleven.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Scullion added: “You could see that the experience in the Tranent team helped kill the game in that final 10-15 minutes. They wasted and slowed the game down but that is just good game management from them. In key areas they have experience.

East Stirlingshire ace Gregor Fotheringham in action against Tranent Juniors on Saturday, with both sides meeting on the opening day of the Lowland League (Pictures: Scott Louden)

“You would expect Tranent, considering the season they had last season, to mount a challenge. They have a new management team and let’s be honest a much bigger wallet than most of us.