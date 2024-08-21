Lowland League: East Stirlingshire beaten at EK; Bo'ness United win against CSS

East Stirlingshire boss Pat Scullion (Photo: Alan Murray)

East Stirlingshire are still looking for their first win of the league campaign after falling to a 3-0 defeat at Park’s Motor Group Lowland League title-holders East Kilbride on Tuesday night.

The Falkirk side travelled to South Lanarkshire on the back of a 4-3 comeback win in the South Challenge Cup first round against Lochar Thistle last Saturday, but they eventually lost out to Mick Kennedy’s side to make it five league outings without a victory.

Pat Scullion’s side currently sit third-bottom, having picked up a point on matchday two against local rivals Bo’ness United. The Shire now travel to Tranent this Saturday afternoon.

Meanwhile, Stuart Hunter’s Bo’ness made it two league wins on the spin as they defeated Civil Service Strollers 3-2 on Tuesday night at Newtown Park thanks to two goals in two minutes from Lucas Stenhouse and a late Ryan Porteous strike.

The BU did exit the East of Scotland Qualifying Cup second round last weekend, falling to a 2-0 defeat at East of Scotland Jeanfield Swifts in Perth after going down to 10 men with half an hour to go when Livingston loanee Stenhouse was sent off. They now travel to Dumbarton to face Broomhill on Sunday afternoon on league duty.

Elsewhere, Dunipace return to action in the East of Scotland Premier Division this Saturday when they host Luncarty at Westfield. Danny Smith’s side weren’t in action over the weekend having been handed a bye in the South Challenge Cup. They will travel to former SPFL side Albion Rovers in round two.