Lowland League: East Stirlingshire back to winning ways after 3-1 success over Cowdenbeath
A superb Stephen O’Neill double and a late Lucas McRoberts’ looping header sealed a comeback victory for Pat Scullion’s side at the Falkirk Stadium after Rhys Walker’s opener just before the break.
The Falkirk loanee had a mixed afternoon for the travelling Fife outfit, scoring and then subsequently being sent off in the second half for a shocking tackle on midfielder O’Neill.
Scullion’s team lost out 3-1 the previous weekend at Central Park against the same opposition and are now back to winning ways having previously been on a five-match winless run in all competitions.
They have now leapfrogged Dougie Hill’s Cowdenbeath back into thirteenth spot in the Lowland League table, having collected 22 points from their 21 outings so far.
Next up for the Shire is derby trip to Bo’ness United next Saturday – with the Newtown Park outfit desperate for a win under manager Stuart Hunter.
Elsewhere, in the East of Scotland First Division, Bo’ness Athletic beat the weather with their home fixture against Blackburn United one of only two fixtures on.
Early goals from Sean Heaver and Michael Weir was enough to seal a 2-1 win and the three points for Willie Irvine’s side – who move into third after the victory.
They sit on 32 points from their 17 outings and are now only one point behind second-placed Heriot-Watt University.
Next up for Athletic on Saturday is an away trip to Kinnoull as they look to claw back points on leaders and local rivals Camelon Juniors.
The Mariners, Dunipace and Bo’ness United all saw their fixtures postponed due to the cold snap.
