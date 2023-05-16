Lowland League Cup final: Ian Little wants his Bo'ness team to match EK's 'clinical' edge

The end of season league cup competition saw both teams battle it out in last year’s final, with EK coming out on top 4-2 winners in Edinburgh.

“All players want to go and win a game of football,” Little explained pre-match. “It doesn’t matter about the specifics really.

"You turn up wanting to lift the cup because you naturally want to win things.

Bo'ness United manager Ian Little (Photo: Scott Louden)

"It would be good for the club to end the season with a trophy.

"It isn’t the biggest cup to win but it is still something that you can go out and make your own.

"East Kilbride have shown that they are a wee bit more clinical than us, and that is what we need to be wary of going into the match. We’ve been there last year and lost so you don’t want that same feeling again.”

Little’s side reached the final after a penalty shoot-out win over Cumbernauld Colts last weekend at Broadwood.

He said: “You always have a good chance if you have big Musa (Dibaga) in goal. It would have been nice to see Michael Gemmell score the goal to send us to the cup final, but he missed his! Luckily after it dragged on we managed to get through.