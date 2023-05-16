Lowland League Cup final: Bo'ness ace Michael Gemmell is eyeing revenge on EK

BU lost out 4-2 in the final last year at Ainslie Park in Edinburgh, against the same opposition under former boss Max Christie’s stewardship.

They reached this year’s final after a penalty shoot-out win over Cumbernuald Colts at the weekend.

Speaking to the Falkirk Herald ahead of the match, Gemmell said: “We are absolutely aware of the quality that East Kilbride possess. We’ve had some close games with them this season.

Bo'ness United captain Michael Gemmell (Photo: Alan Murray)

"It will be really tough but we believe we can avenge last year and go on to win the trophy. It might not be the biggest cup to win but lifting a trophy to end a season is what you want.

“I think we are better team now than we were going into last season’s cup final and we are in a better place. Since Ian (Little) has came into the club, we have improved and gone on a decent run of results.

“We are going into the match with confidence and we would love to win it. Winning breeds confidence, it is as simple as that, and at the moment we are coming through games with the right result more often than we did earlier in the campaign.

“We are picking up wins at the moment that would have been a defeat or draw a wee while back. We’ve started to show some real character. Even in the semi-final, we’ve gone to penalties and held our nerve.”

Bo'ness will hoping to get the better of final opponents East Kilbride this time around (Photo: Alan Murray)

Bo’ness finished the campaign strongly, only losing twice in their final ten outings in all competitions as they recorded a ninth-placed finish in the Scottish Lowland Football League.

Gemmell, 36, is hopeful that the recent run acts as a “springboard” for next season.

"The season is probably finishing at the wrong time for us,” he said. “Our league form has improved and we feel like we are heading in the right direction. Of course, we have also reached a cup final for the second year in a row. What this run does do is give a springboard for next season. We will hopefully keep the squad together.”