Lowland League clubs vote in favour of extended Rangers and Celtic 'B' stay

East Stirlingshire and Bo'ness United have both faced Celtic and Rangers' B sides this campaign (Picture: Scott Louden)

Last night a ‘comfortable majority’ of clubs voted 11-4 in favour of ‘guest clubs’ being admitted to the fifth tier set-up for a second year running.

That vote leaves it highly likely that the Old Firm pair will join Shire and Bo’ness once again when the next season kicks off.

Both clubs return under the same ruling which barred them from promotion or access to the pyramid play-off against the winner of the Highland League.

A Lowland League statement said: “A comfortable majority of 11-4 indicated a preference for their involvement, having taken two weeks to weigh up a presentation on the topic.

“While conscious it is, understandably, a divisive and emotive subject, the overriding feeling is their presence has been of benefit in a commercial sense while there are promising early indications of young, emerging Scottish talents benefiting from early exposure to senior football in a competitive environment.

"It is important to note that guest clubs will not be eligible for promotion. Nor will they hamper the ability of clubs to be promoted to or relegated from the Lowland League.

“This has been a democratic process, with conversation and debate encouraged before any outcome was established.

“The board of the SLFL, and member clubs, remain committed to making a positive impact within our communities and Scottish football as a whole, and will maintain an open mind to any initiatives that support those aims.”

Shire were one of the only sides to vote against the motion, saying they had let the club’s supporters’ decide.

“Over the last few days we sought the views of our season ticket holders, regular supporters and sponsors as to their views about guest clubs remaining for another season beyond the initial agreement,” a spokesperson said.

“Our support was clear that this was not something they would wish to see continue and as such we voted against the continuation for another season of guest clubs.

“Our supporters are our club and we are grateful for their feedback and help in our decision making.”