East Stirlingshire and Bo'ness United would be part of the Lowland League East set-up | (Photo: Alan Murray)

Scottish Lowland Football League clubs set to vote on tier five shake-up later this week as Pyramid Working Group gives green light.

A possible 50-odd team strong tier five set-up including a Lowland League East and West split is set to be swiftly voted through this Thursday - despite a host of key issues being highlighted by a number of parties. The proposal, which was developed by the Highland League, was brought forward with the hope of addressing the geographical imbalance of the current fifth tier set-up.

And the Falkirk Herald understands that following a indicative vote taken by Lowland League clubs last Tuesday - which passed nine in favour with six against and one abstention - another general meeting has been called due to the Pyramid Working Group (PWG), which reports to the Scottish FA, demanding an official position from the league.

Oh, and by the way, this new-look tier five would be starting next season, as in a few months, not the season after.

What actually is being proposed by the Highland League?

Simply put, a very similar looking Highland League without Brechin City and a very-much split Lowland League.

The Lowland League would split to two leagues, with new West and East divisions made up of current Lowland League teams and clubs from lower tiers who have a Scottish FA Entry Level Licence.

Promotion to these new divisions would not be based on sporting merit - but simply on a club’s licence status as being entry level is a requirement for playing in the fifth tier and above.

A leaked discussion document detailed the following league set-ups... we’ve fixed that up a bit below.

In the East, local clubs Bo’ness United, East Stirlingshire and Linlithgow Rose were to be joined by Berwick Rangers, Brechin City, Broxburn Athletic, Civil Service Strollers, Cowdenbeath, Gala Fairydean Rovers, Hearts B, Tranent, Stirling University, Musselburgh Athletic, Hill of Beath Hawthorn, Jeanfield Swifts and Haddington Athletic.

That could of course change, with the East of Scotland Premier Division’s top-four race tight. Danny Smith’s Dunipace are in fifth and could find themselves playing fifth tier football next term. Also, Bonnyrigg Rose going out of the SPFL would takeaway one spot as they would find themselves in the East. Then there’s the question of the Scottish Junior FA-run Midlands League clubs with an entry licence. Tayport and Lochee United are fifth and third in their division and are unlikely to be in play for next term - but in the future the Midlands League clubs will be big players.

In the West, Albion Rovers, Broomhill, Caledonian Braves, Celtic B, Cumbernauld Colts, East Kilbride, Gretna, Dalbeattie Star, Auchinleck Talbot, Benburb, Clydebank, Cumnock, Darvel, Glenafton, Pollok and Irvine Meadow could make up the 16 teams according to the initial document. That division is much more likely to change however. It is believed that the South of Scotland League voted no at the recent PWG meeting when asked if they supported league reconstruction over the summer. Furthermore, less clubs in the West of Scotland League system are licensed. Irvine Meadow sit 13th in the First Division and won’t be in the new-look set-up. It will be Kilwinning Rangers (second) or Rutherglen Glencairn (third) who get a free pass to the fifth tier. There’s also a good chance that East Kilbride win promotion to the SPFL - so both could come up.

The North, basically the Highland League, looks very similar with no Brechin City. That one is simple. If they felt nice, they could invite entry-level Golspie Sutherland or Fort William to replace Brechin.

What’s being raised by Lowland League clubs?

Quite a bit. Firstly, sporting integrity. That one probably won’t have too many people feeling sorry for them considering the whole B team thing.

Outwith that, the Falkirk Herald understands that clubs went back to the PWG with a number of queries. These included how Scottish Cup entry would work next term and who would actually run the two divisions. It is believed that the Lowland League would simply become a 32-team body. All teams would also enter the Scottish Cup at the same level - what level that is isn’t specified however.

Promotion and relegation is also a hot topic. Promotion to the SPFL would become a three-way battle. The North, West and East winners (if they have a Bronze license or get a special waiver showing then can reach Bronze by an agreed date) would play each other in a mini-league over a week. Who plays who and when would be drawn by lots and it would change around each campaign.

Saturday Tuesday/Wednesday Saturday North v West West v East East v North

See above an example of how it could look next season; the team who topped this mini-league would then face Team 42 from the SPFL over two legs. The SPFL team would be at home in the second leg.

Relegation would be just about the same as it is now. In the North, the feeder North Caley Region League would still be in place. In the East, a play-off would take place between the Midlands League and East of Scotland Premier winners. In the West, it would be the South of Scotland and West of Scotland Premier winners. Of course, this depends on so much; champions having entry licensing, someone coming down from the SPFL... the list goes on. Just like now, some seasons could have no relegation, some seasons may need the two bottom clubs from a division to be relegated to ensure a division is made up of 18 teams. It’s complicated.

Thursday’s vote - will it pass despite the concerns?

Probably. The Falkirk Herald understands East Stirlingshire previously voted no while Bo’ness United voted yes. Even if the vote is split at 8-8 on Thursday, the Lowland League’s chairperson Thomas Brown has the deciding vote - and with his Gala Fairydean Rovers side sitting bottom of the division, you’d imagine he’d be inclined to vote in favour. It is believed the the Lowland League Board is split on whether it is a good move or not.

If it does pass, it is expected that the PWG’s meeting the following day will be a formality. The Scottish FA has committed to ensuring that everything is in place so that the new-look fifth tier can operate next season with the need for a ‘holding’ campaign to get plans in place.