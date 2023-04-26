Lowland League: Bo'ness United lose out in final league outing

BU travelled to the capital knowing that they were already finishing the season in ninth spot, unable to climb up or down on the final day of action.

"It was a disappointing result,” the boss said. “It was another game again for me where we should have scored first. We had a number of really good chances but we didn’t take them.

“I sound like a broken record a wee bit now but it really has been the story of our season. We need to take our chances while we are on top.

Bo'ness manager Ian Little (Pic: Scott Louden)

"The first half was fine but in the second half we looked leggy and to be honest we just ran out of steam. We didn’t have much on the bench and there wasn't any real spark – and that is why it is so important to get that first goal early on when you do have that energy.

"We only really had Kieran Heaps on the bench in terms of some sort of first team experience, the other guys are some of our under-20s who probably aren’t quite ready yet for first team football."

BU now have a two week wait before returning to action in the Lowland League Cup after their first round tie opponents Spartans, who are competing in the SPFL pyramid play-offs, pulled out of the competition.