Lowland League: Bo'ness United lose out in final league outing
Bo’ness United boss Ian Little says his team’s inability to grab an opening goal while on top cost them again on Saturday, as they lost their final Scottish Lowland Football League outing of the campaign 2-0 to Hearts B.
BU travelled to the capital knowing that they were already finishing the season in ninth spot, unable to climb up or down on the final day of action.
"It was a disappointing result,” the boss said. “It was another game again for me where we should have scored first. We had a number of really good chances but we didn’t take them.
“I sound like a broken record a wee bit now but it really has been the story of our season. We need to take our chances while we are on top.
"The first half was fine but in the second half we looked leggy and to be honest we just ran out of steam. We didn’t have much on the bench and there wasn't any real spark – and that is why it is so important to get that first goal early on when you do have that energy.
"We only really had Kieran Heaps on the bench in terms of some sort of first team experience, the other guys are some of our under-20s who probably aren’t quite ready yet for first team football."
BU now have a two week wait before returning to action in the Lowland League Cup after their first round tie opponents Spartans, who are competing in the SPFL pyramid play-offs, pulled out of the competition.
"We’ll wait and see what happens, the hope is we’ll be able to put a decent squad together for that match when it comes,” Little said.