Lowland League: Bo'ness United hit Gala Fairydean Rovers for three in opening fixture

The BU legend took charge of the team in a competitive match for the first time as manager on Saturday afternoon – with a double from Ryan Porteous and a strike from Scott Dalziel earning the three points.

"It was a really good ninety minutes from the players,” Hunter said. “In the first half we scored three but it could have been easily five or six thanks to some really good attacking play.

"What pleased me the most was the teams defensive discipline all over the park, we invited Gala to break us down, try and play through us, but the way we kept our shape prevented them creating many chances and I can't recall Musa (Digba) having any saves to make.

Bo’ness boss Stuart Hunter on the touchline with assistant Michael Gemmell in the background (Pictures: Scott Louden)

"Even as the game wore on and we tired – the continuity was still there in our shape. There were so many positives I can take, we won our headers, didn't take undue chances when there was no need to.

"When you look at stats Gala probably had 70 per cent of the possession but I look at what they did with their possession and what we did with ours, we scored three goals and that pleased me, playing with a purpose.”

The club’s record signing Porteous, who grabbed two goals on his competitive debut, was hailed by the boss for his impact in attacking areas. The midfielder joined from East of Scotland outfit Newtongrange Star after six successful years at the Midlothian side, with BU beating a host of teams to sign him.

"That's why when he became available we made him our record signing,” Hunter said. “We know he has the pedigree to make things happen and really make a difference.”

Bo’ness goalkeeper Musa Digba and his backline clear a Gala Fairydean Rovers cross (Pictures: Scott Louden)

Meanwhile, defender Lewis McArthur, who joined the club last season, has been confirmed as BU’s new captain, taking on the role from assistant coach Michael Gemmell.