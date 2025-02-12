Lowland League: Bo'ness United and East Stirlingshire seal crucial wins

Bo'ness United sealed a 4-3 win over Hearts B to move up into seventh (Photo: Alan Murray)

Bo’ness United boss Stuart Hunter says his side are hitting form at the right time after sealing a third successive win last Saturday.

The Newtown Park team defeated Hearts B 4-3 in a cracking Scottish Lowland Football League encounter to move up into seventh spot after Albion Rovers lost out to University of Stirling.

Louis Kennedy’s brace and goals from Ryan Schiavone – who was sent off late on – and Kieran Mitchell sealed the three points for the BU.

"It’s been a good few weeks,” Hunter said. “We now have Celtic B away this Saturday which is really tough. It’s a big ask against a full-time team but the confidence is high.

"We have players coming back from injury now and the squad is back to full strength. I was away on Saturday so Michael Gemmell took the team but I watched it back and we scored some great goals. Defensively we can do better but we won and that’s what matters.

"The league is so tight. There is no difference between us or an Albion Rovers. Going on a run is crucial if we want to close the gap and reach the top five/four. That’s our objective heading into the final part of the season.”

The BU legend also revealed that Keir Foster – who was at the club last term on loan from Queen of the South – is set to sign for the club again later this week.

The attacker went to play full-time football for Finnish outfit SalPa but he is now back in Scotland and is awaiting international clearance before officially joining the BU on a deal until the end of the season.

Pat Scullion’s East Stirlingshire also won on Saturday, defeating Gala Fairydean Rovers at Netherdale thanks to goals by Lucas McRoberts and Tony Coutts.

The Falkirk side – who have now won three league matches on the spin – moved into eighth, just two points behind neighbours Bo’ness.

They now host leaders East Kilbride tomorrow night at The Falkirk Stadium.