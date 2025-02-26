Lowland League: Bo'ness battle back for a point as Shire lose to Wee Jambos
Martin Scott’s visitors found themselves cruising at the break thanks to an early goal from Danny Galbraith and a 42nd-minute strike from Jamie Semple.
But a deft header from Ryan Schiavone on the hour mark and a Keir Macaulay leveller direct from a corner kick five minutes before time sealed a point for Stuart Hunter’s side.
And that result sees the BU move one point closer to Albion Rovers in seventh after they lost to Cumbernauld Colts.
Bo’ness now travel to local rivals Linlithgow Rose this Saturday, with the Prestonfield outfit fourth and only seven points off leaders East Kilbride.
Elsewhere, East Stirlingshire suffered a second successive home defeat as they were edged 2-1 by Hearts B at the Falkirk Stadium.
Pat Scullion’s side shipped six goals to East Kilbride the previous weekend and they found themselves two goals down to the Wee Jambos after goals in each half from Henry Lister and Mackenzie Ross.
The Shire did grab a goal back through veteran Matty Flynn, but that turned out to be only a consolation in injury-time.
Scullion’s side – who were leapfrogged by Hearts B and sit 11th in the table – face a crucial game this Saturday away to Civil Service Strollers, who sit directly above them in the table on goal difference with three games in hand.