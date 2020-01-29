Love Island sign up former East Stirlingshire football player

Local football experts may notice a familiar face if they happen upon ITV2’s Love Island this week – as former East Stirlingshire defender Wallace Wilson enters the villa.

The 24-year-old was a player with the club in season 2013-14 but failed to make the SPFL League Two breakthrough as under then Shire boss John Coughlin.

Wallace Wilson is heading into the ITV Love Island villa. Picture: Rachel Fernandes/ITVpictures

Since then he has moved on from football – though his cousin Fraser Aird is a former Falkirk player – and moved into the fitness industry as well as signing a modelling contract, which has taken him into the Love Island villa on the hit reality-TV show.

He entered the South African villa during Tuesday’s programme (on ITV2 at 9pm), and is in the mix to win the show’s £50,000 top prize.

But Wilson is not the only local footballer to grace the villa or our screens either.

Last summer former Falkirk striker Dennon Lewis also appeared in the programme but the Bairns’ man lasted only five days in Casa Amor before being dumped.

Wilson has changed since his football days and is now a personal trainer.

The Shire’s Love Island interest Wallace (24) is currently a personal trainer in Inverness, and has changed significantly since his training days with the Shire at Ochilview and Little Kerse.