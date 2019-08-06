Louis Longridge: Falkirk sign former Dunfermline striker

Falkirk have announced the signing former Dunfermline striker Louis Longridge.

The 28-year-old returns to the Bairns on a short-term deal until January 2020.

Longridge, who joined Falkirk in October 2017 on loan from Hamilton Accies before making the move permanent in January 2018, scored seven times in 29 appearances during his time at the Falkirk Stadium.

Falkirk boss Ray McKinnon told the club's official website: “We are delighted to bring Louis back to the club. He’s a player we know well and one that we have been interested in signing for a number of weeks."

Longridge moved to Dunfermline in July 2018, where he played for one season, scoring six in 29 games.

The striker becomes the fifth Par to join the club after Mark Durnan, Aidan Connolly, Declan McManus and Gregor Buchanan.

Longridge played under boss McKinnon at Raith Rovers.

McKinnon added: “Louis is the type of player that can give us a spark in attacking areas, he is quick, skillful and I know he was extremely popular during his previous spell at Falkirk.

"He scores goals too and will add a different dimension to our midfield and front line.

“He will slot into the dressing room really well and will add compliment the quality we already have in the squad well.”