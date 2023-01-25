The coach led the side in the absence of boss Danny Smith on Saturday, with the East of Scotland First Division outfit losing 5-0 to low-lying Rosyth at home.

And he reckons it is the worst performance he has ever witnessed from one of his sides.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Moffat told the Falkirk Herald: “I would go as far as saying it was single-handedly the worst performance I can remember from a team that me or Danny (Smith) have managed in our full careers. It was that bad.

Michael Wallace in action for Dunipace

“Embarrassing beyond belief is the only way to describe it. The 5-0 scoreline flattered us. It could have way more than that, Rosyth missed a good few chances.

“At the end of the day, we can’t change much going into this weekend’s game. The group of players will stay as it is until the end of the season, so they are going to need to come out fighting.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I am sure there will be a few changes but that will still see us send out a similar team. Things need to change quickly.

“I am sick of hearing that Dunipace are a good side. We’ve had that many times this season after not winning a game, it means nothing.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rosyth go one goal ahead against Dunipace (Pics by Scott Louden)

Dunipace now sit in ninth spot on 23 points from 18 games, with Rosyth having leap-frogged them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

They now face second bottom Burntisland Shipyard on Saturday in what is a ‘must win’ game according to assistant Moffat.

He said: “The results don’t lie. We’ve won one game in ten matches.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“That just isn’t good enough and it isn't what we strive for here at Dunipace.

David Grant on the ball for Dunipace

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We want players to step up because if we don’t then we will be looking over our shoulders.

“No one expected that from us at the start of the season but the truth is we are in that battle now.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The teams below us will be looking at us and our form thinking that we are damaged, demoralised and catchable – and well at the moment that is all correct.

“We must put some distance between ourselves and these teams but at the moment, I don’t see where a result is coming from.

Advertisement Hide Ad