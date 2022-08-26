Long read: Falkirk boss McGlynn admits the budget is 'all gone' as he talks up what he already has in the building

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, Falkirk boss John McGlynn admits it isn’t going make much difference to the Bairns – with his playing squad budget now ‘completely used up’ with any new signings unlikely unless players depart the club before the window slams shut.

His side face Championship side Dundee on Tuesday night, with a League 1 match beforehand on Saturday against Queen of the South.

Speaking to the Falkirk Herald, he said on the transfer situation: "We’ve got a really important game on Tuesday night against Dundee in the League Cup and our concentration will be on that after Saturday.

Falkirk manager John McGlynn believes being up front with the Bairns support is the best policy (Photo: Michael Gillen)

"Recruitment has been an ongoing process since we came into the club in the summer – but the situation now is that we have ran out of budget.

"In terms of having scope to bring in players, at the moment we don’t have any.

"The only way that will change is if we see players within the group currently leave the club and the funds are freed up that way.

"Unfortunately we’ve used the budget up and I would rather be honest with our supporters because of course they will be expecting more.

Rumarn Burrell celebrates his goal against FC Edinburgh

"Being up front is the best way to go about it. I am happy with what we have in the building.”

Last time out, Falkirk defeated FC Edinburgh 3-0 at Meadowbank to record a second victory in a row.

Callumn Morrison, Gary Oliver and Rumarn Burrell grabbed the goals in the capital, with the Bairns finally finding their shooting boots.

So far this SPFL campaign, across all four divisions, Falkirk have had the most shots on target with 35 efforts in four outings.

Loanee Nicky Hogarth helped Falkirk keep a clean sheet against FC Edinburgh

Looking back on the match, McGlynn was pleased with his side’s display attacking intent and overall display.

"We were very respectful of Edinburgh because they had won last weekend at Alloa which was a great result,” the boss said.

"They have signed well and we have a few call-offs, which really altered the team selection for us.

"We went with a really attacking line-up with Gary Oliver and Craig McGuffie coming in.

Falkirk have had the most shots on target in the SPFL so far

"Both of them did really well and actually our attacking intent was one of the things that pleased me most about the display.

“To win 3-0 and have so many players on the top of their game was delightful.

"We’ve had the most shots on target in Scotland so far this league season which is pleasing.

"Hitting the target is one thing but what I want is to see that statistic turn into more goals.

"But overall it is a welcoming thing to hear.”

He now wants to see more of the same this weekend against one the league’s promotion favourites.

Leon McCann has impressed since coming back into the side at left-back

McGlynn said: "Queen of the South this weekend is a good chance to build on what we did last weekend.

“I felt they were unlucky not to stay up last season and we will face a much sterner test on Saturday.

“Wullie (Gibson) knows what he is doing and he has a buy-in with his group.

“We have to play our own game, just like we have been doing recently.

"Rotations and movements are key because I don’t think there will be much in the match.”

Over the past couple of weeks, a number of Falkirk players have impressed, with injuries forcing McGlynn to make chances across the team.

The boss singled out Leon McCann and Pearse Carroll for praise.

McCann is beginning to finally look like the all-action defender that won him praise as the ‘best full-back in League 1’ while at previous club Airdrieonians, while academy prospect Carroll has excited the Bairns support after a stunning ten minute cameo against FC Edinburgh.

"Leon McCann has been excellent. He deserves every bit of praise he is getting at the moment,” McGlynn said.

"The goal for him to is to continue the way he is playing over a long period of time.

"His energy has been tremendous and he has been making run and run.

"Callumn Morrison and Leon make a good partnership down that side of the pitch.

"He defends well too and his reading of the game is excellent too.

"We’ve struggled at the back with injuries and he has grabbed his chance.

On Carroll, who signed his first professional deal in the summer, McGlynn added: "We know his talent. He is exceptional at what he does.

"On the ball he is so good and in the pre-season matches you could see the passing ability he has.

"Age is no barrier when it comes to my management, but he has just turned 16, and physically he is small.

“Of course he will grow and that side of a player comes overtime, but we have to be careful with him.

"Saturday was a good time for him to play, we were only up 2-0 but we knew he would pass the ball for us and keep us moving.

"The confidence and composure oozed out of him and the two passes he played over-the-top were exquisite.

"He created the exact situations you would want in that game situation.

"It was an eventful seven or eight minutes for him, he got an early yellow card which was silly but he impressed.

"We hope it is the first of many for him and it shows others they will get a chance.”