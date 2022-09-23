Long read: Falkirk boss John McGlynn praises players 'complete performance' after dominant victory

Goals from Rumarn Burrell and Gary Oliver earned the Bairns a comprehensive victory in what a dominant display against Ian McCall’s high-flying Jags.

The latter continued his form by acrobatically getting onto the end of a Craig McGuffie cross on nine minutes to score his second Falkirk goal, while Oliver, deployed in the middle of the park, sealed the result on 65 minutes when he slotted home at the near post after an inch-perfect run from deep.

"I thoroughly enjoyed watching that performance from the dugout,” McGlynn told the Falkirk Herald.

“We put a complete performance together for the ninety minutes which is what we have been striving to do. We have seen ourselves at times that doing that can be difficult. In games we have played super-well for long periods but not been able to keep it going – but tonight I thought from start to finish we were very good.

"I am hoping that the fans enjoyed that tonight because my coaching staff did and the players did. They were superb tonight and this is a competition in the past that hasn’t been supported well but tonight they turned up in numbers. The away support was big too and I have to thank them. All of it made for an exciting match and it unfairly gets a bit of a bad name.”

After downing the side top of the second tier, McGlynn reckons his team can go all the way in the competition and that they shouldn’t fear any team.

The former Raith Rovers boss won the final with the Fife club last April, defeating Queen of the South 3-1 to lift the trophy.

"Realistically, it is a trophy that you have a chance of winning,” McGlynn added.

“You don’t need to beat Celtic or Rangers to win it. If you want to win the Scottish Cup or the League Cup you need to beat the Old Firm really, but in this competition you have a little chance.

"Fair enough Partick Thistle made some chances but we still beat the team that is sitting top of the Championship and we did that fairly comfortably. Personally I have a good record in this cup but we do simply just take each game as it comes. That is the best way to do things, before the game we said let’s keep the momentum going after what was a really good performance against Dunfermline in the league.

"On the night we could have scored a couple more but overall I was delighted with it. The only blemish in recent weeks has been the Kelty Hearts game. Other than that we have actually been playing really well.

"Now we look forward to our next game against Clyde and we look forward to it. Danny Lennon was here tonight watching so he will be planning and preparing for it and we will be doing likewise.”

Goalscorer Oliver was just one of many star performers on Friday night, but the ex-Morton striker has probably gone under the radar compared to his teammates.

Especially considering the fact the 27-year-old has been playing in the middle of the park so far this campaign, despite playing as a forward thinking player for the majority of his career.

McGlynn explained that the move came about due to “circumstance” but that he has been impressed by his effort and quality.

“It just fell into place,” he said. “Against Edinburgh City we had call-offs prior to the game and we were forced into doing something. Gary went in to that kind of position and he did really well. He scored that day too.

"We changed it against Kelty Hearts and as a whole it didn’t really work so we went back to it for the Dunfermline game and it worked well. Gary played his part in the middle of the park with Stephen McGinn and Aidan Nesbitt.

"Tonight it went very well again and he arrived in the box at the right time to score and get his goal. I am delighted with him as I am everyone at the moment. In terms of Gary, his attitude has been first class. When he was left out for the Kelty Hearts game he was rightfully not happy – but what he has done is responded in the way you should. He came back into training and worked ever so hard. He deserved to go back into the team.”

Meanwhile, opposition boss Ian McCall was also full of praise for Falkirk after the match.

He said: “Listen, Falkirk deserved to win the game and they played some good stuff. We never got going and in hindsight I should have played some of the younger players as they made a real impact when they came into the park.

"We were better in the second half but overall John’s side were worthy winners. I wish them well in the next round.

"I will take some of the blame because we did set-play work in training yesterday and maybe we should have ran through some game stuff. I thought they got it but possibly not.

"Falkirk played very well. They are mid-table in League One at the moment but I must admit they looked way better than that I thought. John will maybe be wondering why they don’t play like that every week in the league.

"At the end of the day we don’t need to lick our wounds. It wasn’t that type of occasion. We have eleven players playing and six of them weren’t even at the match.”