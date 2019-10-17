Local trio help set Glasgow City up for Champions League quarter finals in Copenhagen

Samantha Kerr scored while Nicola Docherty and Leanne Ross played in Glasgow City’s Champions League win over Brondby in Denmark last night.

The 2-0 win for the Scottish champions sets them up nicely for a chance at progress to the quarter finals for Europe’s premier football competition.

Glasgow City's Sam Kerr. Picture: Michael Gillen

Kerr opened the scoring after a matter of seconds and has kicked on since progressing through the local ranks at Falkirk and Central Girls Academy.

Ross has claims on the second goal too with her second-half free-kick being bundled into the net by Brondby goalkeeper. The Scottish football veteran captained the side again last night. She hails from Stenhousemuir.

Docherty is well known as a local defender having starred for Scotland in the Women’s World Cup this year.

The women will be in action a fortnight tonight on October 31 in the return leg at Petershill Park, Glasgow. Kick off 7.30pm.

Former Stenhousemuir manager Scott Booth is another local link. He is Cit’s first team coach.