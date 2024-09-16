Local football team gets the nod from Falkirk Council to keep hospitality suite

By James Trimble
Published 16th Sep 2024, 12:11 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Friday the 13th was certainly lucky for Camelon Juniors FC as council planners allowed the club to keep its recently installed hospitality suite.

The club lodged a retrospective planning application on March 13, which was validated on July 30, looking for permission to keep using the “modular building” at Carmuirs Park, in Fairlie Drive, Camelon, as a hospitality facility.

Planning officers, acting under delegated powers, approved the application on Friday, September 13.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The facility is a single storey, flat roof, modular building sited within the grounds on the eastern edge of the stadium.

Camelon Juniors FC have been given the green light to keep their hospitiality facility (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)Camelon Juniors FC have been given the green light to keep their hospitiality facility (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)
Camelon Juniors FC have been given the green light to keep their hospitiality facility (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

It was stated the modular buildings “generally fit well with the appearance and character of the existing stadium” and did not “give rise to visual amenity concerns”.

The report added: “The proposal would create a more pleasant environment for the users of the stadium while creating an adaptable space which can help to generate revenue for the football club."

Related topics:Falkirk Council

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1845
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice