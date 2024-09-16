Local football team gets the nod from Falkirk Council to keep hospitality suite
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The club lodged a retrospective planning application on March 13, which was validated on July 30, looking for permission to keep using the “modular building” at Carmuirs Park, in Fairlie Drive, Camelon, as a hospitality facility.
Planning officers, acting under delegated powers, approved the application on Friday, September 13.
The facility is a single storey, flat roof, modular building sited within the grounds on the eastern edge of the stadium.
It was stated the modular buildings “generally fit well with the appearance and character of the existing stadium” and did not “give rise to visual amenity concerns”.
The report added: “The proposal would create a more pleasant environment for the users of the stadium while creating an adaptable space which can help to generate revenue for the football club."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.