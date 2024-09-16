Local football team gets the nod from Falkirk Council to keep hospitality suite

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Friday the 13th was certainly lucky for Camelon Juniors FC as council planners allowed the club to keep its recently installed hospitality suite.

The club lodged a retrospective planning application on March 13, which was validated on July 30, looking for permission to keep using the “modular building” at Carmuirs Park, in Fairlie Drive, Camelon, as a hospitality facility.

Planning officers, acting under delegated powers, approved the application on Friday, September 13.

The facility is a single storey, flat roof, modular building sited within the grounds on the eastern edge of the stadium.

It was stated the modular buildings “generally fit well with the appearance and character of the existing stadium” and did not “give rise to visual amenity concerns”.

The report added: “The proposal would create a more pleasant environment for the users of the stadium while creating an adaptable space which can help to generate revenue for the football club."