Loan to Lichties did trick, says Anton Dowds

Anton Dowds with his award (Pic: Roddy Mackenzie/Final Whistle Media)

Over the festive period, the 25-year-old forward scored three goals and provided an assist for Dick Campbell’s side to keep them at the top of the table and in contention for Premiership football next season.

Dowds said he was indebted to Arbroath for sharpening him up.

“I’d found myself a bit out of the picture at Falkirk and the manager at the time was happy for me to go and seek out a loan,” he recalled.

“I’d played with a few people who had played under Dick Campbell before and it was a case of when my agent went to speak to clubs, he was happy to talk with me.

“We had a chat about what he expects from the team and from players who play for him and it kicked on from there and I can’t thank the club enough.

“When I came in, I was bit short of confidence but that came in straight away. I knew the standard at Arbroath and it wasn’t going to be easy getting in the team but it was an unbelievable opportunity for me.

“It was the first time I’d played in in the Championship. It's something I’d always wanted to do. I feel I’ve definitely progressed.”

He added: “December was a fantastic month and I think that’s reflected in how we got on against the teams around us in the league and that kicked us on to the top of the league.”

The hitman returned to the Bairns after being recalled by head coach Martin Rennie, having impressed the 47-year-old in training, with the striker still having spent days with the Falkirk first team whilst on loan at the part-timers.

He was quickly thrown straight into the starting 11 on his return against Dumbarton, notching up a hat-trick in the Bairns’ 6-2 victory, also grabbing two assists in a superb display.

Rennie said: “Anton is someone who I think the Falkirk fans will really take to once he has a run in the side, and it is no surprise to me that he has hit the ground running.