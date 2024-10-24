John McGlynn and Paul Smith are now up for a Q&A.

Injuries...

Ross MacIver will be in the matchday squad on Saturday against Dunfermline.

Coll Donaldson got an injection last Saturday morning. Maybe out for a month still.

Similar situation with Jamie Sneddon who is also still out.

Tom Lang has been “frustrating”. Knee flares up continually on the astroturf. He has been at a knee specialist in London. Maybe seven weeks.

Sean Mackie is probably three/four weeks away. Been wearing a moonboot.

Callumn Morrison still a difficult one, lot’s of possibilities. Knee issue is still something to consider too; that could flare up.

January...

Injured players back would help.

“You can’t buy what we already have in the dressing room.”

Need to bring in the right type of player.

“When everyone is available we have good cover.”

January “not a good window” to work within.