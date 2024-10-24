LIVE: Falkirk FC's 2024 AGM - updates and key moments
Falkirk FC’s Annual General Meeting 2024; Thursday, October 24, 7pm.
LIVE: Falkirk FC's 2024 AGM
Key Events
- Falkirk FC’s Annual General Meeting 2024; Thursday, October 24, 7pm in the Brockville Bar.
- Financial Review - total loss up from £111k to £436k.
- Ticket Pricing - set to increase next season.
- Chief Executive Officer's Update - review and looking forward.
- Management Update - John McGlynn answers fans' Q&A.
- Ownership and Operating Model - Nigel Serafini updates.
- Resolutions - trio confirmed as new additions to the club's BOD.
- Closing Remarks
Good evening - AGM gets underway at 7pm
We’re in place for tonight’s Falkirk FC Annual General Meeting - which is taking place in the Brockville Bar.
Some key names for tonight’s AGM...
Board of Directors
Keith Gourlay
Kenny Jamieson
Nigel Serafini
Tom Angus
Chief Executive Officer
Jamie Swinney
Management Team
John McGlynn
Paul Smith
Welcome Remarks
Keith Gourlay has the job of opening the AGM.
He swiftly thanks all of the Falkirk family for their support and goes on to outline the AGM running order.
He then thanks outgoing director Kenny Jamieson - who will officially depart the board tonight. Thanks also went to ex-director John Wright for his work upgrading the club’s IT infrastructure.
Finally, Gourlay paid tribute to Gordon Wright who died suddenly in May. He was on the board and also acted as club secretary.
Financial Review
Tom Angus gives us a financial review for the year end 31 May 2024.
Big picture:
Full time football was no longer sustainable in League One - the Scottish Cup semi-final run helped sustain the current squad. Promotion to the Championship key.
Key takeaways:
Turnover down.
Cost of sales up.
Overheads up.
Pre-depreciation loss up.
Trading loss crica £300k.
Total loss up from £111k to £436k.
This financial year’s plans:
Budgeted for increased in income to just over £3m from £2.5m.
Football budget up only slightly from £1.45m to £1.66m.
Expected net loss 24/25 budget (£93)k.
Ticket Pricing
First question for the BOD is around season ticket pricing, the shareholder believes the club ‘must’ increase pricing to stay competitive.
Tom Angus replies: “It is inevitable that ticket prices will rise.”
The Bairns froze ST pricing structure despite returning to the second second tier; they promised to do so previously.
Chief Executive Officer's Update
CEO Jamie Swinney gives his update.
Season 23/24 review:
Commercial performance was strongest in the last decade.
6.000 strips sold given as an example of progress made.
Matchday income second highest in the last decade.
‘Significant’ investment in club infrastructure.
Youth development - ‘we are making small steps and progress’
Staffing update - Thanks to footballing and non-footballing staff who have moved on; those who have come in
Gail Alexander coming in as financial manager (part-time job, three days a week) has been critical.
Chief Executive Officer's Update
Season 24/25 update:
“Everyone should be proud of where the club is now.”
Kiosks - Pie Sports are delivering four times the income than previous; kiosks needed to bring in more money.
Concerts at the stadium - club were very close to securing a “big name”. Would have been a 25,000 sellout.
Commercial team - crucial to bring in the right people to replacreplace the outgoing outgoing team.
More here on that: https://www.falkirkherald.co.uk/sport/football/instrumental-duo-who-revamped-clubs-commercial-arm-to-depart-falkirk-4823837
Artificial pitches - Vote for artificial pitches in Premiership “was always going to happen”.
The club are meeting the SPFL and Scottish FA to see how they can be helped if a move to a grass pitch is required.
Chief Executive Officer's Update
Going forward:
Grass pitch may be needed - if so then the club should target having a training ground.
Developing players and assets - club needs to have a high-performance infrastructure; “we aren’t there yet”.
Growing the fanbase - it is growing; thanks go to the ultras for creating an atmosphere.
“Club should have ambition to put a fourth stand in the stadium.”
Fourth stand - club can achieve this. Stand wouldn’t be as big as main stand; any new stand would need to help drive commercial income on matchdays and non-matchdays.
Management Update
John McGlynn and Paul Smith are now up for a Q&A.
Injuries...
Ross MacIver will be in the matchday squad on Saturday against Dunfermline.
Coll Donaldson got an injection last Saturday morning. Maybe out for a month still.
Similar situation with Jamie Sneddon who is also still out.
Tom Lang has been “frustrating”. Knee flares up continually on the astroturf. He has been at a knee specialist in London. Maybe seven weeks.
Sean Mackie is probably three/four weeks away. Been wearing a moonboot.
Callumn Morrison still a difficult one, lot’s of possibilities. Knee issue is still something to consider too; that could flare up.
January...
Injured players back would help.
“You can’t buy what we already have in the dressing room.”
Need to bring in the right type of player.
“When everyone is available we have good cover.”
January “not a good window” to work within.
Management Update
Keeping a hold of players...
Director Keith Gourlay says the club “would be stupid to sell any players” with what the management team are building here.
Keelan Adams has a good amount of time on his deal.
Club are taking to three/four players still about contract extensions.
‘I wasn’t actually going to give Sean Mackie a contract’.
The boss admits that the form of Sean Mackie towards the end of last season won him a new deal. ‘Remarkable turnaround’.
Rest of the season...
Teams are changing how they play against us to try and combat how we play.
“Our fluidity” will help combat that. Teams are targeting midfield players and foul count against us is going up and up.
Luke Graham will force Coll Donaldson/Tom Lang to fight for a place in the team.
Luke Graham flying under the radar by Scotland, surprise that he hasn’t been in national youth set-ups.
Ownership and Operating Model
Nigel Serafini gives an update on the ownership model:
“Now a fully-fan owned club.”
Falkirk Supporters Society holds just over 26 per cent via partnering agreement.
As of 2024 AGM...
Large shareholders 39%
Medium shareholders 27%
Small shareholders 34% (26% FSS)
Operating model; funding gap to become sustainably successful is getting closer.
Target is £150k from FSS to support this season’s football budget.
Finances are still “precarious” - operating season to season.
“We don’t yet have a sustainable operating model but we are close.”
Everything passed... 99.6 per cent for.
And that means... Stuart Adam, Bob Leishman and Mark Whittet join the board.
That’s us for tonight. Now onto the derby this Saturday.
On a sidenote, the Falkirk Herald sports section got a record number of mentions - thanks John McGlynn! Not sure if that is a good thing or a bad thing...
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.