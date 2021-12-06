Live Coverage: Falkirk FC AGM
We'll be live from the Falkirk Stadium bringing you the latest from tonight’s AGM.
It’s set to be an intriguing night set just a day after the departure of head coach Paul Sheerin.
The Bairns lost 6-0 on Saturday against Queen’s Park and are facing problems on and off the park.
Gary Deans will speak as club chairman for the last time, focusing on the structure and ownership of the club going forward.
He said beforehand in a letter to supporters: “We have been working behind the scenes over the last few months to put in place the final pieces of a new and exciting ownership and governance structure which will be presented.”
Deans and directors Gordon Colborn, Phil Rawlins and Carrie Rawlins will all step down from the board, with five new directors joining.
Kenny Jamieson, Keith Gourlay, Nigel Serafini and David White will join from supporters groups, with current Company Secretary Ronnie Bateman joining also.
Our coverage will begin at 7.00pm.
Low key affair
For all the expected build up from supporters and fans of other clubs, it was a low key affair.
Head of youth development Ian Fergus’ presentation was the best received of the night, with his enthusiasm for the role clear and his clear outlook on bringing through talent impressing the audience.
The incoming supporters groups both introduced themselves and said the goal was to work towards:
50% plus overall fan ownership.
No groups having total control.
Democratic governance.
Chief Executive Jamie Swinney spoke about his remit and promised the club would improve in different areas; including commercial activity, communications and hospitality.
All motions were also passed with large majorities.
Just in case you missed it, at the start of the AGM it was confirmed that current director Gordon McFarlane resigned from the board earlier today.
Closing remarks
Gordon Wright confirms the club needs four directors to operate and that new members will be in place from tomorrow, listed below:
Keith Gourley
Nigel Serafini
Ronnie Bateman
David White
He says from tonight onward, it is a ‘new beginning’ for the club.
Phil and Carrie Rawlins involvement
A member of the audience asks if they will continue to support the club, and how they will do that.
It is confirmed they are still thinking over further investment.
They have an option of further shares, but could pass that onto the supporters groups at one point and are undecided on that.
Ian Fergus
Falkirk Supporters Society
Falkirk Supporters Society update:
It costs £10 a month for supporters to join.
The aim of the group is to protect the club from bad decisions from within and promote the fans voice on the board.
A main goal is to ensure there are ‘no factions’ and that the group creates true unity with the fans having a direct say on the club’s day to day business.
You can find out more here:
Patrons Group
Patrons Group update:
22 members now, with each one investing £10,000.
Total shareholding in the club is 900,000 shares at the moment.
250,000 shares are available to them to take up.
They want more members, and Jamieson joked ‘if anyone had a spare £10,000 get in touch!’
He mentioned however, another 10 members would be possible if anyone did have an interest and it would go a long way to meeting the model mentioned below.
Ownership
Kenny Jamieson, one of the new directors joining from the Patrons Group is now up.
He has spoken about the club moving towards a model that enables:
Ian Fergus’ presentation goes down well
It was the first presentation that garnered an applause from the crowd.
He also took questions afterwards and spoke about the relationship with local clubs.
“It’s the toughest part of my job, the recruitment,” he said.
Speaking about the local boys clubs, he admits after approaching one of them, Falkirk were going to be fifth in line to pick a player and it is a tough area but one he feels the club can get right under his stewardship.