Live Coverage: Falkirk FC AGM

Chairman Gary Deans and Director Gordon Colborn at the last Q&A meeting, both are stepping down from the board of directors (Pic Michael Gillen)

It’s set to be an intriguing night set just a day after the departure of head coach Paul Sheerin.

The Bairns lost 6-0 on Saturday against Queen’s Park and are facing problems on and off the park.

Gary Deans will speak as club chairman for the last time, focusing on the structure and ownership of the club going forward.

He said beforehand in a letter to supporters: “We have been working behind the scenes over the last few months to put in place the final pieces of a new and exciting ownership and governance structure which will be presented.”

Deans and directors Gordon Colborn, Phil Rawlins and Carrie Rawlins will all step down from the board, with five new directors joining.

Kenny Jamieson, Keith Gourlay, Nigel Serafini and David White will join from supporters groups, with current Company Secretary Ronnie Bateman joining also.