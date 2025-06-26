Little Kerse-based Galaxy Foundation summers camps are launched

The Galaxy Foundation is gearing up for a bustling summer as its annual kids’ summer camps return next week.

Foundation manager Tom Elliott expressed his enthusiasm ahead of the launch, noting a growing interest in the programme.

“The Galaxy Foundation is growing every week,” Elliott said. “We’re looking forward to another busy summer. I’m very excited to welcome back existing players and lots of new kids who will be attending a camp for the first time.”

The 2025 Summer Camps officially launched at Langless Primary School, where pupils helped kick off the programme. The event marks a significant moment for the foundation, which continues to expand its reach and impact in the local community.

Youngsters from Langlees Primary School helped launch the Galaxy Foundation’s 2025 Summer Camps with a fun-filled training session that took place last week (Photo: Michael Gillen)

Special thanks were extended to Stevie Barr, managing director and owner of Little Kerse, for his continued support in hosting the camps. Barr praised Elliott’s leadership and the value of the programme: “It’s fantastic to have Tom leading our summer camps, part of our kids’ community programme.

"The wealth of experience and passion Tom brings is second to none. We’re thrilled to be able to offer kids a safe place to spend their summer holidays where they can learn, have fun and meet new friends.”

Parents are encouraged to secure places early by visiting the foundation’s website at: thegalaxyfoundation.co.uk