Linlithgow Rugby Club hit by Covid call-off

Linlithgow (wearing red) were denied a game last weekend (Library pic by Graham Black)

Around 30 stalwarts in attendance gathered in the clubhouse to instead hold a lunch in memory of former member Sandy Bain, a fan and caterer who died a few weeks back after a long illness.

In a playing sense last Saturday, the spotlight was turned on Linlithgow 2nds, who scored three tries when losing 54-17 at league leaders Melrose 2nds.