‘Linlithgow Rose will be hurting’ - Camelon boss Herd

Camelon boss Gordon Herd believes Linlithgow Rose will be looking to exact revenge on the Mariners after they took five off them just a couple of weeks ago in the East of Scotland League.

The two teams are set to lock horns again on Saturday at Carmuirs Park, this time in the South Region Challenge Cup, and Herd has warned his side the Rose will be hurting from their humbling two weeks ago.

He told the Falkirk Herald: “Linilthgow will be looking for revenge. We will probably mix it up this week so that everybody is fresh for the league. That’s our priority to get promotion.

“We won’t be taken it lightly, we will be missing a few boys but it’s a chance for someone else to come in and stake their claim. We’ve got a good squad so I’m confident that whatever team we put out they will be able to compete.”

Reflecting on the 5-1 demolition of the Rose, Herd added: “My team put in a magnificent display. I don’t think we got enough credit. It was viewed as Linlithgow being bad rather than us playing well. They will have a point to prove on Saturday. They have a new manager in place and will be wanting to impress. We are expecting a tough game,”

After last week’s 2-1 win over Dundonald Bluebell the Mariners have now gone ten games unbeaten. Herd admitted their latest victory could be an important one come the end of the season.

Camelon fell behind when Gay pounced earlier on to give the visitors the lead, but Herd’s men turned the game on its head thanks to goals from Docherty and Deans.

Herd said: “At times we rode our luck a little bit, it’s probably a game last season we wouldn’t have won so it shows you how far we’ve come. A few boys felt under the weather and had to rise off their sick bed to play.

“The performance levels weren’t good enough compared to previous weeks, but they showed great character to fight back and it was a big three points. It was one of the hardest games of the season and it could be a massive win come the end of it.”