Linlithgow Rose left raging as Lowland League clubs hit out at SPFL's 'lack of sporting integrity' over Trust Trophy invites

A general view of Linlithgow Rose’s Prestonfield (Photo: Scott Louden)

Linlithgow Rose are among a group of Scottish Lowland Football League sides who have condemned the SPFL’s “sporting integrity” following a decision to invite ex-member clubs into this year’s SPFL Trust Trophy competition.

Falkirk side East Stirlingshire, Albion Rovers, Cowdenbeath and Berwick Rangers accepted invites from the Scottish Professional Football League’s board last week. Bo’ness United and East Kilbride will also take part, thanks to their respective league finishes.

And Rose are joined by the likes of Cumbernauld Colts and Tranent in calling out the decision, with the Prestonfield side, who finished eighth last term, having been in line for an invite to the competition – if the SPFL followed the same pattern for the Lowland League as they did the the Highland League – who appeared to receive invites based on sporting merit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Following the SPFL press release on Monday, we at Linlithgow Rose are disappointed to note that the board has chosen to overlook sporting merit in order to invite teams into the Trust Trophy on the basis that they are former SPFL member clubs,” a spokesperson raged.

“The reputation of the game in Scotland is put at risk when history rather than merit becomes a primary reason for decision making at the highest levels of Scottish football governance.

“If league positions after 34 matches are to count for nothing, we at Linlithgow Rose are left to wonder - what does count? What will count going forward?"

Clubs who take part in this year’s revamped SPFL Trust Trophy competition are set to rake in record prize money, with teams taking part in the first round set to pocket at least £5,000.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And the funds gained by playing in this competition have handed the four ex-SPFL an unfair advantage, in the opinion of the affected non ex-member clubs.

"There are obvious financial impacts and imbalances which spread across the Lowland League as a result of decisions taken by the SPFL board – a position not replicated in the Highland League,” Rose’s statement continued.

"It is our view that these impacts threaten the financial fair play of the league in which we compete and call on the Scottish FA to intervene and mediate a solution to resolve this issue.”

Cumbernauld Colts, who also boast a bronze licence and finished fourth last term, added: “The SPFL invites brings into question the sporting integrity for the SPFL and raises concerns with financial fair play with clubs being financially rewarded without any sporting merit, these issues have been raised with the Scottish FA and we await a more detailed reply.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“In terms of the Lowland League invites, only two clubs (East Kilbride and Bo’ness United) have been chosen based upon sporting merit criteria of where they finished in the final league table for season 2023-24.

“We call on the Scottish FA to lead and intervene for the good of our game in this country.”

It is believed that the Lowland League itself as an organisation has raised the issue with the SPFL and Scottish FA. The SPFL and Scottish FA have been contacted for comment.