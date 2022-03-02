Linlithgow Rose just the ticket for local schoolkids

Low Port Primary pupils Rory Paton, Johnny Waddell, Oliver Dodd, Harry McGrory and Adam Clark with Rose gaffer Gordon Herd and Fanbase Director Mikey Crawley (with niece Eva, right)

Club president Jon Mahoney, manager Gordon Herd and Mikey Crawley of Fanbase handed out an allocation of tickets last week to Low Port Primary School and Linlithgow Primary School and are hopeful other schools in the area will follow suit.

The ticket gives each child free, accompanied entry to Prestonfield and includes a link to the Fanbase platform where parents or appropriate adults can purchase discounted tickets.

Following attendance at a match, the ticket will be entered into a draw for the opportunity to appear as a mascot at a Rose home fixture next season, meet the manager and captain and also enjoy match day hospitality for them, their parents and siblings. The winner also gains free adult and child entry to selected 2022/23 pre-season games.

President Mahoney said: “The primary schools promotion is a really simple and cost effective way of enabling children of primary school age to come along to Prestonfield and watch Linlithgpw Rose as the players battle for silverware this season.

"We’re giving out tickets to the schools for the children to take home. A parent or appropriate adult simply scans the QR code on the ticket to access the Fanbase platform and buy an adult ticket for just £5 – a discount of 28% on our normal entry price.

"Children go free when an adult has purchased their ticket. As part of our commitment to making Prestonfield a safe, family friendly environment to watch football, we request that children aged 12 and under are accompanied by an appropriate adult for their own safety and wellbeing.