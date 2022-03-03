Linlithgow Rose title push gets break this weekend

Alan Docherty made his comeback from injury for Linlithgow Rose last weekend (Library pic by Scott Louden)

This puts them ahead of fellow title challengers Penicuik Athletic (60 points with 10 matches to play) and Tranent Juniors (59 points with nine games left).

But Linlithgow’s push for league glory will be put on ice this Saturday, as they host Dalkeith Thistle in Section J of the League Cup.

Striker Alan Docherty – on the receiving end of a robust challege in last weekend’s 4-0 league win over Whitehill Welfare – is fit.

"Alan’s fine,” said Rose boss Gordon Herd. “He trained on Tuesday night and will be in contention for Saturday which is pleasing because he’s been a big miss for us.

"It’s massive that we’re getting players back who have been injured for three or four weeks.

"Because I think we’ve got seven games in March. Midweek games are starting to kick-off as well so we’ll need the squad to be fighting on all fronts.

"The League Cup is a bit of a distraction from the league but it gives us a chance to give boys game time who are coming back from injury.

"So we’ll use the cup to get these boys up to speed for the run-in in the league.

"It’s perfect timing for the League Cup to come for guys like Alan Docherty, Willis Hare and Tam Halleran and you can get them 90 minutes in and get their fitness up.