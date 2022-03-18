Linlithgow Rose: Herd says this weekend is key

Goals from Gary Thom, Mark Stowe, Jack Ogilvie and a double from Alan Sneddon sealed the win, with the hosts scoring from the spot.

He said of their display: “The performance levels haven’t been there in the last month so it was a crucial game for us.

“The tempo we played at was like the Linlithgow of old, which is what we want.

Linlithgow Rose manager Gordon Herd on the touchline (Picture: Scott Louden)

“Blackburn is a hard place to go, especially on a Tuesday night.

“We were excellent and the guys made sure we are right in there in another cup competition."

Last weekend’s match against Luncarty was called off but Rose arranged a friendly with West of Scotland Football League side Darvel, and Herd said that was a helpful outing for his team.

"We found it a very good exercise and it was a good run out.

“They are a good side, and in the second half we could have scored a few goals.

“We just lacked some finishing touches on the day.”

Saturday sees Rose travel to Hill of Beath, near Cowdenbeath, in the East of Scotland Football League premier division, and Herd sees it as a match that will go a long way to deciding who wins the title.

Linlithgow sit top, two points above second-placed Penicuik Athletic.

“It’s massive for us. It’s the ground-hopping day for our leagues so I am expecting it to be a good atmosphere,” he said.

“The top three teams are all playing the teams in Fife.

“Hill of Beath is a notoriously hard place to go and they are fighting relegation.

“It could go a long way to decide where the title goes with the other matches that are taking place too.”

Veteran defender Marty Lawrie left the club on Wednesday by mutual consent.

Herd said: “Where our squad is at, he’s been used to being treated like any other member of the team.

“At his age, he needs to be playing every week was his view.