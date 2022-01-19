Linlithgow Rose get chance to size up main league rivals Penicuik Athletic in cup clash this Saturday

Penicuik Athletic (in blue) are pictured during a 5-1 win at Whitehill Welfare earlier this month (Pic by Kevin Marshall)

“The main focus for us is getting into the next round no matter what opposition it is, whether it’s Penicuik, Tranent or Whitehill,” said Rose manager Gordon Herd, whose side won 2-1 at Tynecastle on Saturday to keep their amazing league run going.

"We want to go as far as we can in all the trophies we’re involved in.

"It might be good to size Penicuik up and see how far we’ve come since we played them back at Prestonfield under the previous management (a 3-1 Penicuik win on August 7 under former Rose gaffer Brown Ferguson)."

This Saturday’s game will certainly test the depth of Linlithgow’s squad as they have three cup tied players – Martin Lawrie, Dan Baur and Lewis Payne – who are unavailable.

Herd added: “We’ve got a squad there that we believe in. We feel that anyone coming out and somebody else coming in doesn’t weaken the squad.

"It’s disappointing to lose the three guys but it’s a chance for somebody else to stake their claim for a jersey.

"The togetherness in the boys is brilliant.

"There are no bad eggs there, they’re all in the same kind of boat, pushing to be as successful as they can and bring a trophy back to Linlithgow.