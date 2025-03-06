Linlithgow Rose deserved derby win just, says Bo'ness United boss Stuart Hunter

Bo’ness United defender Keir Macauley is shown a straight red card during the second half of last Saturday’s local Lowland League derby clash at Prestonfield (Pictures by Michael Gillen)

Bo’ness United boss Stuart Hunter admits his side came up short in the derby after being edged 3-2 by local rivals Linlithgow Rose at Prestonfield last Saturday.

The Newtown Park team now sit 18 points behind Gordon Herd’s side – who are still in the Scottish Lowland Football League title hunt – in eighth after an action-packed first half saw the hosts get the three points over the line.

A double from Dylan Paterson and a Connor McMullan strike had Rose ahead at the break despite goals from Kier Forster and returning loanee Lucas Stenhouse keeping the BU in the match.

However, a red card for defender Keir Macaulay ten minutes into the second half halted any chances of a comeback.

Keir Foster celebrates with his arms aloft after scoring for Bo’ness United against Linlithgow Rose (Photo: Michael Gillen)

“They had the advantage of shooting towards the clubhouse in the first half and I think that helped them,” Bo’ness boss Stuart Hunter said.

"In the second half, Lithgae dropped off a little because we came into it much more.

"We gave them goals that were too easy – the game was everything I thought it would have been.

"We didn’t show enough composure on the ball first half and we didn’t defend well enough either.

"The five goals in the first half tells you all you need to know. On the day Lithgae were good money for their win.

"But if Kier Maculey wasn’t sent off after 55 minutes then I would backed us to get something from the game.

"The sending off made it so difficult but you can’t give a good team two goals of a head start. After that we had to try and stay in the game and sniff out a chance later on.

"We hung in and created a couple of half-chances but we didn’t threaten them with ten men really. We put in plenty of effort and energy but we came up short.”

On the return of fans’ favourite Stenhouse on loan from Livingston, Hunter added: “It was only sorted out on Friday.

"He’s been with us for the best part of two years and we all know what he can do. It gave everyone a boost and it was a nice last-minute thing.

"He hasn’t played much football recently but I felt he could be thrown in and he did well and scored one of our goals. It is pleasing to get him back.”

Bo’ness host bottom club Broomhill this Saturday while Pat Scullion’s East Stirlingshire – who weren’t in action last weekend – travel to Edinburgh’s Civil Service Strollers.

In the East of Scotland first division, Camelon Juniors moved 11 points clear of Bo’ness Athletic at the top of the table after a 2-1 away win at Crossgates Primrose. They host Linlithgow Rose in the East of Scotland Qualifying Cup fifth round while this paper goes to press on Wednesday night.

In the first round of the East of Scotland League Cup, Danny Smith’s Dunipace won 2-0 at Whitehill Welfare while Bo’ness Athletic won 7-1 at Arniston Rangers.

Dunipace host Jeanfield Swifts in the premier division this Saturday while Willie Irvine’s Bo’ness Athletic travel to Kirkcaldy & Dysart in the first division.

Camelon play their first round League Cup tie against Edinburgh South at home.