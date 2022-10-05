Linlithgow Rose bang the goals in and Bo'ness Athletic move clear in title race

On Tuesday evening the Rose welcomed Midlothian side Dalkeith Thistle to Prestonfield an East of Scotland Qualifying Cup Second Round tie, and were off the mark after only nine seconds through a Mark Stowe goal. It remained 1-0 at the break but a second half onslaught saw the home side win 6-0 to progress to the next round.

That thrashing followed last Saturday’s 5-1 home win in the East of Scotland Premier Division against Dundonald Bluebell.

League leaders Linlithgow will be hoping to continue this goalscoring streak this Saturday when they are in league action again, at fourth placed Crossgates Primrose.

Linlithgow Rose manager Gordon Herd's side have been on great goalscoring form lately.

In the Scottish Lowland League, Bo’ness United drew 2-2 at Berwick Rangers last Saturday and this weekend welcome Gala Fairydean to Newtown Park, again in league action, as they look to move up the table, currently sitting 10th in the 19 team division.

Meanwhile, Bo’ness Athletic have pulled away at the top of the East of Scotland Third Division after an impressive 4-0 home victory last weekend against nearest title rivals Armadale.

The Newtown Park side are now four points clear at the summit after goals from Tiwi Daramola, Grant Rose, Michael Weir and Jason Mackay sealed the three points.

See the full match report and manager Willie Irvine’s reaction on page 31.

