22-11-2019. Picture Michael Gillen. LINLITHGOW. Prestonfield. Linlithgow Rose v Falkirk FC. William Hill Scottish Cup third round. Third goal Falkirk, Declan McManus 9.

Linlithgow Rose 1-4 Falkirk: In Pictures

Falkirk booked their place in the fourth round with a comfortable victory over Linlithgow Rose.

Our photographer Michael Gillen was at Prestonfield to capture the best of the action

Players come out for the start of the game.

1. Key moments

Conor Sammon opens the scoring for the Bairns (0-1)

2. Key moments

Conor Sammon restores Falkirk's lead (1-2)

3. Key moments

Longridge tackled by Ian Gray

4. Key moments

