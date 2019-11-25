Linlithgow Rose 1-4 Falkirk: In Pictures
Falkirk booked their place in the fourth round with a comfortable victory over Linlithgow Rose.
Our photographer Michael Gillen was at Prestonfield to capture the best of the action
1. Key moments
Players come out for the start of the game.
2. Key moments
Conor Sammon opens the scoring for the Bairns (0-1)
3. Key moments
Conor Sammon restores Falkirk's lead (1-2)
4. Key moments
Longridge tackled by Ian Gray
