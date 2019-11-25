Linlithgow Rose v Falkirk FC. William Hill Scottish Cup third round. Falkirk fans.

Linlithgow Rose 1-4 Falkirk; Fans gallery

There was capacity crowd at Prestonfield on Friday night to watch the Bairns progress to the fourth round

Can you spot yourself or someone you know in our fans’ gallery

Linlithgow Rose v Falkirk FC. William Hill Scottish Cup third round. Falkirk fans.

1. Fans gallery

Linlithgow Rose v Falkirk FC. William Hill Scottish Cup third round. Falkirk fans.
jpimedia
JPIMedia Resell
Buy a Photo
Linlithgow Rose v Falkirk FC. William Hill Scottish Cup third round. Falkirk fans.

2. Fans gallery

Linlithgow Rose v Falkirk FC. William Hill Scottish Cup third round. Falkirk fans.
jpimedia
JPIMedia Resell
Buy a Photo
Linlithgow Rose v Falkirk FC. William Hill Scottish Cup third round. Falkirk fans.

3. Fans gallery

Linlithgow Rose v Falkirk FC. William Hill Scottish Cup third round. Falkirk fans.
jpimedia
JPIMedia Resell
Buy a Photo
Linlithgow Rose v Falkirk FC. William Hill Scottish Cup third round. Falkirk fans.

4. Fans gallery

Linlithgow Rose v Falkirk FC. William Hill Scottish Cup third round. Falkirk fans.
jpimedia
JPIMedia Resell
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 4