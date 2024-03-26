Linlithgow Rose 1-2 Bo'ness United: Louis Kennedy's last-gasp winner has BU's sights set on third

Picture Mark Ferguson 23/03/24. LINLITHGOW, Prestonfield Stadium. Linlithgow Rose v Bo'ness United, Lowland League. Bo'ness United goal, Ryan Porteous

The travelling BU led after just five minutes through Ryan Porteous when he finished a neat passing move but the hosts levelled on the half hour mark when Conor McKenzie headed past Musa Digba.

Stuart Hunter’s side then ensured they secured the three points in the final minute when substitute Kennedy fired home in a crowded penalty area.

"It is a fantastic way to win any football match, but for it to be in a local derby was a wee bit special,” beamed Hunter. “I didn’t think there was much in the game but we found a way to win.

Picture Mark Ferguson 23/03/24. LINLITHGOW, Prestonfield Stadium. Linlithgow Rose v Bo'ness United, Lowland League. Linlithgow goal, Conor McKenzie

“We handled the conditions and the occasion well. We’ve played better this season and not came away with the result. We keep showing that there are different ways to win football games.

"We weren’t great first half but we played better in the second half and we were well worthy of the three points. I am delighted for the players and for the fans.

"We had a big Bo’ness contingent there and it was a great advert for the league.”

The BU now have a weekend off before returning with a trip to Broomhill on Saturday, April 6. Hunter’s side sit level on points with second-placed Hearts B with three games to go, and with both teams still to face each other, the boss says being best of the rest is in their own hands.

Picture Mark Ferguson 23/03/24. LINLITHGOW, Prestonfield Stadium. Linlithgow Rose v Bo'ness United, Lowland League.

"We know what we need to do,” he said. Second would be great but honestly a top three finish would be special enough for me. That is a lot of progress in one year.”