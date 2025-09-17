Linlithgow native and Rangers striker Natalie Bandura wins SWPL2 award for Spartans start
The young striker, on loan from SWPL1 side Rangers, has quickly become a key figure for the Edinburgh side, helping them sit top of the table.
Spartans kicked off August with a dominant 3-0 victory away to the University of Stirling, with Bandura opening the scoring and later adding a second to cap a dream competitive debut. Her brace also earned her a place in the first SWPL Team of the Week for the 2025/26 season.
Bandura – who has been capped for Poland’s youth-level international sides – continued her fine form later in the month, scoring a late winner against Dundee United, a goal that could prove pivotal in the title race. Her performances helped Spartans finish August with a perfect record, collecting maximum points.
SWF round-up
Falkirk are the new leaders in the Barclays Scottish Women’s Championship after a 3-0 home win over Armadale Thistle last Sunday afternoon. Anna Dickov’s double and a goal from Hannah Davie secured the three points for the Bairns.
Jack Cameron’s Stenhousemuir, who sit fourth, drew 1-1 away to Bonnyrigg Rose in their league fixture.
In Barclays Scottish Women’s League One, Dunipace racked up a 5-1 home win over Dunfermline Athletic. Gillian Lynn’s side sit seventh.
Falkirk, managed by ex-Shire boss Craig Tully, travel to third-placed Ayr United this Sunday while the Warriors take on Inverness Caley Thistle at home. Dunipace welcome Edinburgh Caledonia.