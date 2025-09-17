Linlithgow native and Rangers striker Natalie Bandura wins SWPL2 award for Spartans start

Linlithgow’s Natalie Bandura has claimed her first Player of the Month award in the Scottish Women’s Premier League 2, after a stunning start to life at Spartans.

The young striker, on loan from SWPL1 side Rangers, has quickly become a key figure for the Edinburgh side, helping them sit top of the table.

Spartans kicked off August with a dominant 3-0 victory away to the University of Stirling, with Bandura opening the scoring and later adding a second to cap a dream competitive debut. Her brace also earned her a place in the first SWPL Team of the Week for the 2025/26 season.

Bandura – who has been capped for Poland’s youth-level international sides – continued her fine form later in the month, scoring a late winner against Dundee United, a goal that could prove pivotal in the title race. Her performances helped Spartans finish August with a perfect record, collecting maximum points.

Natalie Bandura of Spartans with her Parks Motor Group SWPL2 Player of the Month trophy for August (Photo: Malcolm Mackenzie/SWPL)

SWF round-up

Falkirk are the new leaders in the Barclays Scottish Women’s Championship after a 3-0 home win over Armadale Thistle last Sunday afternoon. Anna Dickov’s double and a goal from Hannah Davie secured the three points for the Bairns.

Jack Cameron’s Stenhousemuir, who sit fourth, drew 1-1 away to Bonnyrigg Rose in their league fixture.

In Barclays Scottish Women’s League One, Dunipace racked up a 5-1 home win over Dunfermline Athletic. Gillian Lynn’s side sit seventh.

Falkirk, managed by ex-Shire boss Craig Tully, travel to third-placed Ayr United this Sunday while the Warriors take on Inverness Caley Thistle at home. Dunipace welcome Edinburgh Caledonia.

