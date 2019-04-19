‘Light training’ for Falkirk boss Ray McKinnon’s injury-hit squad ahead of Morton game

No chances are being taken by Falkirk in the make or break match with Morton on Saturday with Ray McKinnon declaring ‘if you’re not fit, you won’t play’.

The Bairns boss revealed his squad is nursing knocks after Saturday’s 1-0 win over Dunfermline at East End Park.

This weekend’s match against fellow relegation candidates Morton is a must-win for club aspirations of avoiding relegation altogether and McKinnon won’t take any chances with his team – and is willing to call up reinforcements for the battle too.

“We have doubts but we’ll not put names out there – they’re big players for us. We need everyone fit for a battle.

“Anyone even the slightest bit unfit, not 100 per cent, they’ll not play. We have a few niggles which is unfortunate so training is going to be really light until Saturday.

“We can’t afford any injuries at this stage and with a few struggling, Davis Keillor-Dunn suspended and William Edjenguele missing the United game as well we’re going to have to rotate the squad these next few games.”

It’s almost impossible to call with various permutations going into the final three games of the season and McKinnon added: “Everyone is going to have the same feelings, there’s pressure on every team at the bottom so it should be a really exciting end to the season, nobody is safe, but we’ll go into every game targeting a win as we have done all season.”