Liam Henderson reveals key for Falkirk against East Kilbride in Scottish Cup and what team-mate is nicknamed Baresi
The Bairns – who were dumped out at Bonnyrigg Rose last term in round three – travel to high-flying East Kilbride this time around on Monday night.
And with the tie live on BBC Scotland, makeshift centre-half Henderson knows that everyone tuning in will be hopeful of an upset.
He said: “We know what to expect. We went to Darvel previously and it was super similar even in terms of the build-up with it being on the Monday night on the TV.
“We know they have experienced players that are SPFL-level. John Robertson is someone I know from being an Edinburgh boy – he was always lively against us at Edinburgh City.
“It is one of them. They know how we play and they know how we play. Attitude is key.
“Attitude. Mentality. Going to the match fully focused. We have done that all season long so far and we need to do that again.
“Blocking out the outside noise because you know folk want you to lose the game, everyone loves an upset.”
The midfielder by trade is likely to partner Sean Mackie in central defence at K-Park with Dundee ace Luke Graham ruled out as part of his loan agreement.
The 20-year-old has been a revelation at the back – and Henderson hailed not only his ability but his sheer confidence on the ball.
On his time at centre-back, he said. “Big Luke has kept me right! We’ve had a few characters out of the team and the gaffer (John McGlynn) asked me to a be a voice on the pitch.
“I have tried to do that and I have really enjoyed it. Luke is just so good. He is big (Franco) Baresi honestly. That’s the gaffer’s name for him.
“He could fit in the Dundee team no problem but the big chap doesn’t want to go back just to sit on the bench.
“You actually do things you wouldn’t usually do because you are seeing him do it and pull it off.
“It shows you how good the squad is too. Coll (Donaldson) and Tom (Lang) are close to coming back so there is real competition is there.”
Falkirk’s Scottish Cup trip to EK kicks-off at 7.45pm on Monday night with BBC Scotland coverage starting fifteen minutes earlier. The fourth round draw is on after the match.
