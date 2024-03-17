Liam Henderson on his goalscoring exploits and enjoying a 'wee dance' with the 'different class' Falkirk fans

Queen of the South 1-4 Falkirk, SPFL cinch League One, 16/03/24 (Photo: Ian Sneddon)

The midfielder, who is currently slotting in a centre-back due to the absence of Tom Lang, scored the Bairns’ second goal to put them ahead after going behind to Josh Todd’s strike – which took a wicked deflection off Henderson to fly into the top corner.

“I thought we controlled the first half but didn’t take our chances well enough,” he said of the match. “And when you do that, you always give the other team a wee chance to score. In the second half, we started well but didn’t take our chances again and their opening goal (Josh Todd’s strike) actually deflected off me for the goal which is disappointing.

“But the guys bounced back and the reaction and mentality was different class to grab a quick equaliser and kick on. The goal back quickly was huge and the momentum then changes and swings in our favour. They can build some hope if you don’t score quickly.”

And on the Bairns’ travelling support, who have back the team in big numbers all season long home and away, Henderson added: “The fans have been different class. Even when we went a goal down, they were still singing and cheering which is class and it gives a wee boost.

“Home and away the fans are there in big numbers and I am sure there will be a massive crowd next weekend (against Edinburgh City at home)."

Henderson’s seventh goal of the campaign came from a well-worked quick corner kick routine, with Ethan Ross’ eventual cross to the back post finding the 27-year-old free to find the back of the net.

And he revealed that team-mate and defensive partner Coll Donaldson wasn’t so sure that he would find the back of the net despite his knack for popping up with goals.

“Big Coll (Donaldson) said to me ‘aw naw’ worrying because the ball came in the air onto my right foot and I think he thought I was going to miss! It was great thinking from guys and wee Ethan Ross does brilliant to get the ball to me,” he joked.

“I just thought that if I got to that back post area that something might come my way and luckily it did. My eyes lit up when it came and the gaffer (John McGlynn) is always saying to get into the back post area.

“I enjoy scoring. Big Tom (Lang) was a wee bit raging because he realised I was on seven goals for the season now and that I have pulled away from him. He has hurt his knee but I think he will be chasing the goals when he comes back.