Liam Henderson: Midfielder recovered and hoping to help Bairns extend unbeaten run at Annan

Falkirk ace Liam Henderson has ruled himself fit for this weekend’s trip to Annan Athletic with the aim of helping his side extend their unbeaten run all competitions to an astonishing 22 matches.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Now only two matches without defeat away from a club record which was set back in 1994, Falkirk’s current crop can make history if they get positive results from their final two matches of 2023, starting with Saturday’s visit to Galabank.

Midfielder Henderson came off during last weekend’s 3-1 win over title rivals Hamilton Accies, but he will be back tomorrow afternoon with John McGlynn able to once again call upon the full squad.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"It was nerve behind my knee that made my foot numb and I couldn’t really feel that area well,” Henderson explained. “But I am good to go this weekend and it was just a bit of an impact injury I think. The gaffer took me off just to not risk anything. I’m looking forward to this weekend.

Falkirk midfielder Liam Henderson alongside team-mate Brad Spencer (Photo: Michael Gillen)

“We had a really good result last weekend and we have prepared well for it. We are keeping our feet on the ground. We don’t really focus on records and things like that, you just focus on the game itself.

"It is a great achievement if we can break the club record but I don’t think we focus on that. We just focus on winning the next game in front of us. Nothing is won in December and we know that we need to keep on winning.

"I’m sure we will have a lot of supporters travelling down. That is another thing you don’t really focus on (the fans) because you try to concentrate on the match but it has made a tangible difference this season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It has probably helped us score a few goals genuinely. The backing has been brilliant and it is so loud and the fans really keep on at us in a good way. It drives us on when maybe it isn’t going so well.