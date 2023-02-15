Liam Henderson: Falkirk ace pleased with his 'best' showing so far against Darvel in midfield

The Bairns beat Darvel 5-1 in the Scottish Cup round of 16, and he was the main man in the away side’s midfield.

He said post match when asked if it was his best showing in Navy Blue: “I’d say so, aye. I really enjoyed playing in the game. We needed that on the night and that bit of dig and battle helped us earn the win and our quality shone through in the end.

“The Falkirk fans came through in their numbers which was really good and we knew that Darvel would be a tough match for us.

Liam Henderson at the end of the game against Darvel (Pics by Michael Gillen)

“We did our homework on them and we showed just how well organised we can be. We had to get on the ball and we did that. Going long gives them a chance to win it and we didn’t want to happen.

“Kai Kennedy and Callumn Morrison got right at them and it made them drop off. Getting the two goals early on deflated them a bit after they had their 10-15 minute spell, which was always likely to happen.

“It was hard one for PJ Morrison (Darvel’s goal) but we bounced back from that and scored some great goals. I was buzzing to score and it was great ball in.”