Liam Henderson: Falkirk ace hails team-mate for filling in with him at centre-back

Makeshift centre-back Liam Henderson hailed defensive partner Keelan Adams for stepping into the same position during Falkirk’s successful Premier Sports Cup group stage campaign.

Midfielder Henderson, 28, slotted in at the back alongside the ex-Cumbernauld Colts youngster for the opening two fixtures, with Adams also impressing again last Saturday against Stenny at full-back.

"The gaffer asked me to go back in there and do a job,” Henderson explained. “At the end of season, I had to go back in there too because of Tom’s (Lang) injury.

"I think I have done alright but Keelan (Adams) has also came into that position and been different class.

"The gaffer asked me to keep on at him and organise the backline and that has been my role.

" Coll (Donaldson) came back and managed 60 minutes which is great. I just need to keep doing the right things and helping the team.”

On the 4-0 win over Stenny, which saw Henderson round off the scoring, he added: “We’ve kicked on from last season.