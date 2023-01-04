Letting key stars go was the right call, says Camelon boss Stewart Kenny
Camelon Juniors manager Stewart Kenny admitted it is a “big blow” to lose trio Lewis McArthur, Joe Bevan and Mitch Taylor to clubs in higher divisions, but that letting them go was the right call.
McArthur has moved on to Bo’ness United, while Bevan and Taylor have secured moves to Albion Rovers and Elgin City respectively.
Kenny told the Falkirk Herald: “These three players were three regular starters in the Camelon team for a period of time, so losing them is a big blow and set-back.
“However, we are in the East of Scotland league system and these guys are moving on to the Lowland League or League 2.
“You can’t turn down opportunities like that for young players and as a club we want to be open about how we conduct ourselves.
“If someone comes here and plays well and wins a move out of it then we won’t stand in their way, and that is the right thing to do.
“I hope it works out for the three of them and I am delighted for them. I hope young players realise that you don’t have to go the convention route to get to the SPFL.
“Clubs like Camelon in the central belt are a great choice to get noticed and teams do come and watch our games.”
The Mariners sit just a point above the relegation zone in the First Division after Saturday’s 3-1 defeat to Dunipace.
On that match, Kenny said: "We gave away three cheap goals in the first half and that gave us a mountain to climb.
"Going into the second half you still have some belief at 3-0 but we then have a man sent off and that kills it for us really. We have to move on.”