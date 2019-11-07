Let’s keep going, urges Bo’ness United boss Max Christie

Bo’ness United manager Max Christie hailed his team after another hard-fought victory kept them at the summit of the Premier Division table.

A 3-1 win over Newtongrange Star on Saturday ensured they are four points clear ahead of this weekend when they don’t have a fixture.

Christie said: “The result was massive. I wasn’t happy with the way we played in the first half, we were too reactive and although we came in with a 2-1 lead, they (Newtongrange) were winning too many challenges and we weren’t working hard enough or completing enough passes.

“So in the second half, the guys were much better and we had a lot of good individual performances in the half. We ran out comfortable winners and should have scored more goals.

“With the likes of Dundonald and Broxburn getting beat it was another great day for us in the league; so we have to keep going and keep demanding, keep them playing.

“They’re a fantastic bunch of lads, the park is new to them and they are still getting used to playing with each other and the demands we place.

“We’re working very hard to get victories and we can’t ask for much more.”